Vaughn Howard Bumpus
Mansfield - Vaughn Howard Bumpus, 82, of Mansfield, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020, at Mansfield Memorial Homes. He was born June 12, 1937, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Garnet Laverne and Catherine Louise (Offenburger) Bumpus.
He was a veteran of the Air National Guard. He was a visionary and incredibly mechanically gifted. Vaughn was revered as one of the most talented mechanical designers this area has ever known. He was a private pilot and had a special interest in ultralight aircraft. He was a pioneer in the field of ultralight aviation. He built his own ultralight plane, along with two homes for his family. Vaughn was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed boating on Lake Erie, snow skiing, water skiing, and dancing. He began his working career alongside his father and two uncles, opening Bumpus Tool and Die in 1962. The business was sold to Hi-Stat Manufacturing in 1986 where Vaughn managed the tooling division until 2003. His son bought the tooling division in 2003 and opened a new business-Innovision Automation. Vaughn joined his son at Innovision Automation in 2003 and retired from there in 2008.
Vaughn married the love of his life, Carol Brown, on November 10, 1956. He was an incredible husband and had a positive attitude every day. He was an amazing father who instilled lifelong values to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He led a truly amazing life and his family and friends will remember his legacy with adoration and love. Vaughn was very grateful for all he had in life and never took it for granted. He lived life to the fullest and had no regrets.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Carol Bumpus; four children, Alan (Amy) Bumpus of Westerville, Pam (Alan) Sanford of Cincinnati, Jim (Tracey) Bumpus of Lucas, and Linda (Robert) Landis of Columbus; ten grandchildren, Scott (Kelli) Hall, Austin Wiggin, Elise Wiggin (Cameron Barnett), Hanna (Shawn) Holliday, Samantha (Dale) Spoerr, Mac Sanford, Robbie Sanford, Wesley Bumpus, Ethan Bumpus, and Ben Landis; and nine great-great grandchildren, Devin, Ella, Cody, Emma, Brody, Alaina, Ryder, Hunter, and Colt.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in Mission Point Church, 54 E. Cook Road, Mansfield with Pastor Matt Trammel officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020