Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
1928 - 2019
Galion - Veda Mae Shifley, 90, of Galion passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Mansfield surrounded by her family.

Born October 19, 1928 in Van Buren, she was the daughter of Howard and Lelah (Thompson) Dysinger. She married R. Wilbur Shifley on December 28, 1947 and he survives.

She was a graduate of Galion High School and a member of First United Church of Christ in Galion where she belonged to the Friendship Circle. Veda enjoyed camping with the Joy Riders from her church and was a member of a Mothers Club and Shirts and Skirts Western Square Dancers. Veda retired from Galion Community Hospital as Office Coordinator in the Physical Therapy Department. She especially enjoyed being with family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by children Charles (Barbara) Shifley of Western Springs, Illinois, Annette (Kenny) Propst of Concord, North Carolina, Julie (Tim) Babcock of Lexington and Kelly (Kevin) Spore of Mansfield; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother Everett Dysinger of Galion, sisters Dorothy "Doddie" McClarren of Galion and Betty (Don) Gehrisch of Galion and care giver Kim Burks.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by daughter Darlene Beatley, son-in-law Don Beatley and daughter Brenda Sue Shifley.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 22 with Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Galion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Organ Restoration Fund at First United Church of Christ in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Veda Shifley, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
