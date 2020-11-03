Vella Mae Cordell Beauford
Vella Mae Cordell Beauford. Sunrise May 14, 1943. Vella was born to Johnnie and Evella Pulley Cordell in Spring Hope, NC. Her life journey started with a move to Washington, D.C in 1963, after graduating from Spaulding High School in Spring Hope. She met her former husband, Marvin Beauford and from this union she had two children Michelle Beauford, of Canal Winchester, Ohio and Stacy (Renee) Beauford of Ada, Michigan. Vella loved fishing, (with her second daughter, D'Andrea) and bowling. She was a member of St. Hope Baptist Church in Spring Hope, NC and Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Mansfield, OH. Vella retired from the Sears Parts Service Center Raleigh, NC. She went home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2020, surrounded by family at Mt. Carmel Hospital East, Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her children and grandchildren Tyler, Kyrne and Nyle Beauford along with David and Kennedy Gary; Sisters, Queen Esther Perry, Spring Hope, NC, Doris (Curtis) Whitehead, Tarboro, NC, and Brenda (Bobbie) Raleigh,NC.; Uncle, McKinley Pulley, Wendell, NC; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Parents and siblings welcoming her to a heavenly home are brothers Eugene, Charles and Johnnie, Jr. with sisters Christine Newkirk and Lucille Cordell, and nephew Christopher Newkirk. The family will receive friends 6:00pm - 7:00pm Friday November 6, 2020 at Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio, (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). There will be an additional Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 noon Monday, November 9, 2020 at WILLIAM C. TONEY FUNERAL HOME 516 S Poplar St, Spring Hope, NC followed by Graveside Service at St. Hope Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BEAUFORD/CORDELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com