Velma L. Carpenter
Ontario - Velma L. Carpenter, 96, of Ontario passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at home.
The daughter of John and Mary (Parsons) Stewart, Velma was born November 22, 1923 in Ravenswood, West Virginia. She was seventh of nine children and graduated from Parkersburg High School.
Velma was a lifetime member of Ruth Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #17, serving in several stations. She was Worthy Matron in 1973.
Velma is survived by her daughters Linda L. Stoodt and Pamela L. (Larry) Evans; grandchildren Michael A. Strohminger, Amy L. (Mike) Kitts, Morgan E. (Aaron) Garrett, and Ross C. (Heather) Evans; great grandchildren Katy S. (Rob) Lang, Laura M. (Jason) Smith, Michael R. Kitts (Shawna Hunt) and Evan and Alyssa Garrett; great great grandchildren James and Ellorie Lang; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her incredible husband of 56 years, Elery Carpenter; eight siblings (five sisters and three brothers), and her son-in-law, Phil Stoodt.
Private graveside services will be held in Mansfield Memorial Park. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the Carpenter family with services.
Velma's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Haus, Tammy Tinkey, and Hospice of North Central Ohio.
