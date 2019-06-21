Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Vencil "Gene" Mabry


1950 - 2019
Vencil "Gene" Mabry Obituary
Vencil "Gene" Mabry

Mansfield - Vencil "Gene" Mabry, 68, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Gene was born in Carter County, Kentucky on December 20, 1950. He was the son of Cletis and Tennie (Goodman) Mabry.

Gene loved taking care of his lawn and his flowers. He greatly enjoyed relaxing on his porch while smoking, and going to car shows.

He is survived by his sons, Brian and Brandy Mabry; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Rose (Darrell) Bender, Toby McDonald, and June McDaniel; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and six brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 am at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 am with Pastor Nathan Hale officiating. Burial will be at Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on June 21, 2019
