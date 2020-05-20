|
|
Dr. Vera L. Chalfant
Ashland - Dr. Vera L. Chalfant, 92 of Ashland passed away Sunday morning, May 17, 2020 at Ohio Living-Dorothy Love Nursing Center in Sidney, Ohio.
She was born on July 1, 1927 in Ashland the daughter of the late Dr. Eldred L. and Vera L. (nee Smalley) Clem.
Vera graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1945. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Flora Stone Mather College in 1949. She married the love of her life, Henry C. Chalfant on August 9, 1953.
She graduated from Western Reserve University School of Medicine, class of 1954 with her doctorate of medicine, along with her husband.
Following their residency, in 1959 the couple would call Ashland home, where both Vera and Henry would join her father in practice, the late Dr. Eldred Clem.
Vera, a pediatrician and Ashland's first female physician, cared for more than several thousand patients in her 47 years and retired in 2001 at the age of 73. Throughout her life, Vera was an accomplished musician playing the harp for many years.
She was a devoted member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where she sang in the choir.
Vera is survived by three sons, Dr. John (Carole) Chalfant of Coal Center, Pennsylvania, Wayne Chalfant of Sidney, Ohio and Dr. Marshall (Christine) Chalfant of Massillon; and seven grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Vera is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years of marriage, Dr. Henry Chalfant; one brother, Eldred L. Clem; and one sister, Sheila Wies.
Funeral services will be held, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the First Christian Church, 1425 King Road, Ashland, Ohio 44805 with Pastor Rich Pate officiating. Interment will be in Maple Creek Cemetery in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Friends may visit with the family following the service until 4:00 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 1425 King Road, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
For those who may not be able to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020