Verla M. Long
Ashland - Passed into eternity on February 9, 2020, Verla Mae Eckelberry Long, born January 22, 1933, to Roxie (Cline) and Moine Monroe Eckelberry in Monroe County, Ohio. She was 87.
Verla lived in the Ashland area most of her life. She met the love of her life Clyde Richard Long and the pair were married on February 19, 1951, and spent 63 years together until he passed away in 2015. Verla worked at Philway Products for 23 years until retiring.
She was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church in Ashland and attended until her health failed. She loved flower gardening and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons Richard Long of Westerville and Sam (Colleen) Long of Ashland; grandchildren Matthew (Elisha) Long of Wake Forest, NC, Morgan (Drew) Schenk of Columbus, Brande (Clint) Rowe of West Salem, Aaron (Kasie) Harris and Jason Harris both of Ashland and Nathan (Andrea) Harris of Anderson, IN; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister Dee Cline of Mansfield; sisters-in-law Helen Long and Brenda Long, both of Loudonville, and Lucy Restille of Mansfield, and Wendy Long of Wooster; several nieces and nephews; and very special friend of the family Sondra Shepard.
In addition to her husband and her parents Verla was preceded by her daughter Penny Edington; sisters Fern Boggs, Mona Dudte and Vernola Shranko; and brother-in-law Robert "Emo" Long.
The Long family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville with a funeral service beginning immediately at 1 p.m. Pastor Paul Bartholomew will speak with burial to follow in Loudonville Cemetery.
Contributions in Verla's memory to Hospice of North Central Ohio or the Mohican Church of the Brethren may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Verla's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020