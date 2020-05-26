|
|
Verle Badertscher
Galion - Verle Badertscher passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 while at Signature Health Care in Galion.
He was 95 and had an active life up until 34 days before his passing. He retired from Peabody Galion at 62. In his retirement years, he kept active by bicycling on his homemade recumbent bike, mowing lawns and being a "fix-it" man for the neighbors.
Born July 4, 1924 to Lloyd and Mary Badertscher, he grew up near Apple Creek, Ohio. In 1936, he heard the transforming message of the Lord Jesus and surrendered his heart and life to Him which was the source of his joy and peace all his days.
Surviving are his son, Ron Badertscher of Mansfield and daughter Margie Sebrell (Ralph) of Galion, along with many lifelong friends in the faith. His wife, Irene, preceded him in death in 2011.
Due to COVID restrictions there won't be a memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 41 Briggs Dr. Ontario, Ohio 44906.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Verle Badertscher, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020