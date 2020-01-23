|
|
Verlene Fellure
Mansfield - Verlene Fellure, 82, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Verlene was born on April 10, 1937 in Blaze, Kentucky. She was the daughter to the late Carlie and Nellie (Hunt) Lewis.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Verlene loved and adored her family. She took great pride in caring for her family. Verlene worked in accounting most of her life from the Telephone Company to Stuhldreher's Floral Company. She was a member of Open Bible Church. An avid reader, Verlene found enjoyment reading a good book. Relaxation came in the form of crossword puzzles, playing cards and watching game shows for Verlene but her most enjoyable times were spent with her family.
Verlene is survived by her loving husband of 62 years who she married on December 21, 1957, Harry Fellure; her son, William (Rebecca) Fellure of Washington Courthouse, Ohio; her daughter, Terri (Larry) Holland of Alabama; her adored grandchildren, Brett (Deah) Fellure of Medina, Ohio, Kate (John) Morookian of Iowa, Rachael Holland and Lindsey Holland both of Alabama; her great-granddaughter, Verlene Grace Fellure; her brothers, Monroe Lewis (Carol) and Joe Lewis Sr. both of Mansfield; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Jane Lewis also of Mansfield. In addition to her parents, Verlene was preceded in death by her brother, Kelly Lewis; and her sister, Ellen (Jerry) Hursh.
The family will observe private services to celebrate the life of Verlene. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Fellure family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020