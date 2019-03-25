|
Verlon C. Hicks
Marengo - Verlon C. Hicks, 83, of Marengo, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Bennington Glen Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on May 3, 1935 in Newcomb, Tennessee. Verlon was the son of Edgar and Wassah (Lamb) Hicks.
Verlon had lived the last 20 years in Wedowee, Alabama before moving back to Ohio. He was an active member of Corinth Baptist Church in Alabama where he taught Sunday School, did the church bulletins, maintained the church building, and was the church treasurer. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and motors, going to auctions and was a NASCAR and Alabama football fan.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Phil (Pam) Hicks of Mansfield, Terry Hicks of Mansfield, Patricia (Mark) Colegrove of Marengo, and Chris (Sheri) Hicks of Mansfield; step-children, Lorran (Rhoda) Hallock of Mansfield, Charise (Dick) Hickman of Mansfield, and Rick (Tracy) Hallock of Mansfield; step-son-in-law, Robert Wymer of Washington, PA; grandchildren, Cooper Colegrove, Alicia Groscost, Andrea Barlow, Dana Hallock, Johnathan Hallock, Kirby Hallcock, Travis Hickman, Amanda Wymer, Robert Wilson, Kaylor Hallock, and Brianna Hallock; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Angel of Loveland, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Joyce Hicks.
Preceding Verlon in death was his parents; first wife, Peggy Hicks; second wife, Mary E. Hicks; infant sister, Joyce Maxine Hicks; brother, Melvin Hicks; and step-daughter, Donna Wymer.
Family and friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Graveside services will take place in Carrier Mills, IL at Salem Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Verlon to Capital City Hospice.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 25, 2019