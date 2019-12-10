|
Vernon Lee Jobe Sr.
Tipp City - Vernon Lee Jobe Sr., age 72 , passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on October 29, 1947 the son of Vernon W. & T. Marie (Uhl) Jobe. He was a Veteran on the U.S. Navy and retired from USF Holland after 18 years of employment. He is a lifetime member of AMVETS and Charter member of Post 464 in Huber Heights. He was a graduate of Wayne High School. Vern was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was an avid sports fan and a loyal fan to the Cincinnati Reds.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ann Jobe; daughter Kimberly Ann (Christopher) Bingaman, son Vernon L. Jobe Jr., daughters Elizabeth (Phil) Jennings and Debbie (Joey Shaw) Lorenz; grandchildren Kayla Jean Cade, Katelynn Marie Back, Kyle Vernon Ray Back, Alex Bingaman, David Vernon Jobe, Marissa Jobe and Alexis Bowling; great grandchildren Lila Mae and Raeleigh Marie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his lifetime friend Larry Inscoe.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the AMVETS Post #464, 5420 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Vernon's memory to the , 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019