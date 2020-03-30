Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Lantz Cemetery
Victor V. Vollmer


1939 - 2020
Victor V. Vollmer Obituary
Victor V. Vollmer

Mansfield - Victor V. Vollmer, 80 Years, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Sage Park Alzheimer's Special Care Center. He was born in Waverly, Ohio on June 14, 1939, to the late Kenneth and Edna (Fairchild) Vollmer.

Victor proudly served 26 years in the military and worked 6 years as a U.S. Naval Recruiter in Mansfield. He was funny and always had a good story to share. He loved to hunt and go fishing.

Victor is survived by his beloved wife, Lennah Thompson of Mansfield; four children, Kenneth Vollmer of South Carolina, Lorna Money of Georgia, Mick (Monica) Vollmer of Virginia and Victoria Vollmer of North Carolina; two step-children, Michael Jucha and Beth Zeches both of Columbus; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Warren) Massey of Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Carol (Kareff) Vollmer; four brothers, John, Maurice, Charles and James; and sister, Millie.

Private services will he held for the family. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Lantz Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
