Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life Baptist Church
538 Wayne St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Baptist Church
538 Wayne St.
Vincent Edward Rodgers


1962 - 2019
Vincent Edward Rodgers Obituary
Vincent Edward Rodgers

Mansifield - Vincent Edward Rodgers, age 56. Sunrise October 11, 1962 in Birmingham, AL and Sunset June 28, 2019 in Mansifield, OH. Vincent retired from Kosing Construction. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Nell Williams Young and Edward Dewey Rodgers; grandmother, Elizabeth Williams and uncle, Ronnie Scott. Left to cherish his memory, wife, Janie M. Rodgers; daughter Tetechie Beasley; stepson, Reggie Wilson; brothers, Mark S. Rodgers and Thomas J. Young; sisters; Anita Williams, Lisa Brown, Etonia Rodgers Perry, Yvette Boiner, Emily Rodgers and Enetrius Rodgers, aunt, Sherry Williams; uncle, Arthur Reese; grandchildren, Scarlett A Daugherty, Kimara Wilson, Kaden Wilson, Kadish Jackson, KeShaun Wilson and Tyhailee Robinson. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church, 538 Wayne St. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio. To read order flowers and to offer condolences to the RODGERS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on July 3, 2019
Download Now