Vincent Edward Rodgers
Mansifield - Vincent Edward Rodgers, age 56. Sunrise October 11, 1962 in Birmingham, AL and Sunset June 28, 2019 in Mansifield, OH. Vincent retired from Kosing Construction. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Nell Williams Young and Edward Dewey Rodgers; grandmother, Elizabeth Williams and uncle, Ronnie Scott. Left to cherish his memory, wife, Janie M. Rodgers; daughter Tetechie Beasley; stepson, Reggie Wilson; brothers, Mark S. Rodgers and Thomas J. Young; sisters; Anita Williams, Lisa Brown, Etonia Rodgers Perry, Yvette Boiner, Emily Rodgers and Enetrius Rodgers, aunt, Sherry Williams; uncle, Arthur Reese; grandchildren, Scarlett A Daugherty, Kimara Wilson, Kaden Wilson, Kadish Jackson, KeShaun Wilson and Tyhailee Robinson. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church, 538 Wayne St. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio. To read order flowers and to offer condolences to the RODGERS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on July 3, 2019