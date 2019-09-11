|
Violia L. Toddie
- - Violia L. Toddie, age 73. Sunrise June 10, 1946 and Sunset September 6, 2019. Viola was a member of New Beginnings Full Gospel Baptist Church and retired from The Holiday Inn. Violia is preceded in death by her parents Roscoe Jones and Ruth Washington; dauther, Veronica Toddie; brother Lawrence Avery and best friend Sadie Perdue. Left to cherish her memory, son, Eric "Bubba" (Stacy) Toddie Sr., daughter, Tonda Toddie; sisters, Martha Mosley and Lois Jean Washington; 9 grandchidren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, September 13, 2019 at New Beginnings Full Gospel Baptist Church, 91 Marion Ave. Interment at Mansfield Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH Columbus, Ohio 43211. The family will receive friends at 647 Sackman St. and 306 Dale Ave. daily from 4-7pmTo order flowers, view the viedeo tribute and to offer condolences to the Toddie Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019