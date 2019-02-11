Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Virgil E. Steward Obituary
Virgil E. Steward

Mansfield - Virgil E. Steward, 76, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Kingston of Ashland. Virgil was born on October 9, 1942 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Charles and Gladys (Ruhl) Steward.

Virgil was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, and was employed at Eddie Sunoco for 35 years. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Cavs. Most of all he was a huge fan of his grandchildren, and greatly enjoyed spending time with them. He was a member of the American Legion in Bellville.

He is survived by his children, Roy (Debbie Cicolani) Steward, Sandra (Jim) Scahill, Sherry (Dale) Potter, and Eddie Steward; grandchildren, Jolene, Hadley, TJ, Michael, Kati, Dustin, Brett, Ryan, and Erik; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Arthur Steward, Raymond (Jan) Steward, Carl Steward and Earl Steward; sister, Pauline (Larry) Shaffer; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles Steward; nephew, William Steward; uncle, Ralph Ruhl; the mother of his children, Gloria Steward; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Steward.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00-3:00 pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Mike Wilson will officiate the funeral service at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Windsor Cemetery with military honors being performed by the Bellville American Legion Burial Squad. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 11, 2019
