Virgil J. Shafer
Lucas - Virgil J. Shafer, 76, of Lucas, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Ashland. Born August 14, 1942 in Ashland, he was the son of Virgil Jackson Shafer and Glorene Violet (Xander) Yohe.
He was the Founder/Owner of Total Incorporated and Founder/Owner along with his wife, Jerri, of The Nook and 3rd Base both in Ashland and Pickles "along the tracks" in Lucas. Virgil was a member of the Mansfield Masonic Lodge #35 F&AM and enjoyed his cars and ATV's. He attended Madison Schools.
He is survived by his sweetheart and the love of his life, his wife, Geraldine "Jerri" C. Davis-Shafer whom he married July 15, 1961 just 4 days shy of 58 years; his sons, Roger Shafer (Melony Windsor), Rick Shafer and Edward Shafer all of Lucas; his daughters, Roxan (Dale) Phillips of Lucas, Robyn Shafer (Howard Caudill) of Ashland and Shannon (John) Kelleher of Fort Smith, Arkansas; his grandchildren, Alanya (Josh) Davis of Ashland, Mylea Shafer of Ashland, Brittany Shafer of Akron, Hunter, Jackson, Jed and Jacob Shafer all of Lucas, Ashley Loritz of Las Vegas, Nevada, Tony Phillips of Mansfield, Colt Phillips of Friuta, Colorado, Shane and Montana Shepherd of Mansfield and Mary Kelleher of Oxford, Mississippi and Patrick Kelleher of Fort Smith, Arkansas; six great grandchildren; a brother, Keith (Sandra) Shafer of Bellville, Ohio; and a half brother, Gene Yohe II of Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step father, Glorene and Gene Yohe; a half brother, Joseph Griffon; his father-in-law, Edward Davis; and his mother-in-law, Ruth Davis Gruver.
A Gathering for family and friends will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Dallas E. Waggle. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas Monroe Fire Department.
Published in the News Journal on July 16, 2019