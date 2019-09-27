|
|
Virgil Joseph Phillips
Shelby - Virgil Joseph Phillips, age 79, of Shelby, unexpectedly died Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital Emergency Department.
Virgil was born August 14, 1940 in Milan, Ohio to the late Florentine "Shorty" and Edith Garland (Featheringill) Phillips. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a Military Policeman. His service took him to several places throughout the county but eventually to South Dakota where he met his future wife, Carla. The two wed on April 29, 1961 and she survives. Virgil spent his 37 years career at the Tuby in Shelby from where he retired. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and the people he worked with.
Virgil was full of life, always on the go, and never met a stranger. He loved sitting down for long visits and sharing his knowledge. A "foodie" before it was even a thing, Virgil cherished a good meal and was in fact a great cook himself. Sharing his passion, Virgil volunteered for, and often was the leader of, several area pancake breakfasts, including the annual Farmers Share Breakfast, Shelby FFA Breakfast, and several local aircraft chapter breakfasts. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and built several experimental aircrafts of his own. He was also a member of EAA #148 in Galion and EAA #50 in Sandusky, and, for 41 years, traveled annually to the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI, never missing one. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska, where he enjoyed fishing and gold panning. His gold panning hobby inspired a membership in the Lost Dutchman's Gold Mining Association.
His wife of 58 years, Carla Jean (Thompson) Phillips, survives along with 3 children: Todd (Jennifer) Phillips of Knoxville, TN, Theresa (Jeff) Wallace of Shelby, and Tracy (Ben) Patrick of Yorktown, VA; a son-in-law: Rod Kiser of Cambridge; 11 grandchildren: Nathan (Amanda) Phillips, Brittany Phillips, Ashley Phillips, Emily Phillips, Terra (Brad) Edris, Derek Kiser (fiancé, McKenzie Cox), Owen Wallace, Brandon (Jacey) Patrick, Titania Patrick, Corey (Mel) Patrick, Sarah Patrick; 14 great grandchildren: Ayden, Amiya, Arionah, Ashton, Ashlynn, Lauren, Harper, Olivia, Adrianna, Jace, Adaline, Leo, Ryleigh, Nolan; 3 sisters in law: Charlotte Phillips of Attica, Joyce Phillips of Oak Harbor, and Kathy Wilson of TN; an aunt: Myrt Gray; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by his daughter: Tina Kiser; 2 brothers: Dale Phillips and Ralph Phillips; and a brother in law: Don Wilson.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where Virgil was a member, 29 West Street, Shelby with Fr. Chris Mileski being the celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church or Galion EAA #148.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019