Resources
More Obituaries for Virgina Horvath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgina Horvath


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virgina Horvath Obituary
Virgina Horvath

Mansfield - Virginia Horvath (née Wymond), age 94, passed away on June 22, 2019. Virginia "Ginnie" was born in Mansfield, Ohio to Philip, Sr. & Naomi (Lantz) Wymond in 1924, graduated from Mansfield Senior High, and married Joseph Horvath in 1944. She will be remembered for her generous and heart-felt service to others, from caring for individuals in need, to her gifts of award-winning apple pie. She had an unshakable faith in God and believed in the kindness in all of us. She is survived by her two children Phil Horvath (Kathy) and Gail Horvath (Elliot); four grandchildren Stephanie, Michelle, Miles, and Joanna; and six great grandchildren. Virginia was predeceased by her husband Joseph Horvath, her parents Philip and Naomi Wymond, and siblings Betty Harbaugh, Philip Wymond, Jr., and Mary Gebhard. A private gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. It was Virginia's request that should anyone wish to donate in her memory, those donations should be made to Dayspring Assisted Living (3220 N Olivesburg Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903) or Richland Newhope (314 Cleveland Ave, Mansfield, OH 44902). Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Virginia's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.