Mansfield - Virginia Horvath (née Wymond), age 94, passed away on June 22, 2019. Virginia "Ginnie" was born in Mansfield, Ohio to Philip, Sr. & Naomi (Lantz) Wymond in 1924, graduated from Mansfield Senior High, and married Joseph Horvath in 1944. She will be remembered for her generous and heart-felt service to others, from caring for individuals in need, to her gifts of award-winning apple pie. She had an unshakable faith in God and believed in the kindness in all of us. She is survived by her two children Phil Horvath (Kathy) and Gail Horvath (Elliot); four grandchildren Stephanie, Michelle, Miles, and Joanna; and six great grandchildren. Virginia was predeceased by her husband Joseph Horvath, her parents Philip and Naomi Wymond, and siblings Betty Harbaugh, Philip Wymond, Jr., and Mary Gebhard. A private gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. It was Virginia's request that should anyone wish to donate in her memory, those donations should be made to Dayspring Assisted Living (3220 N Olivesburg Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903) or Richland Newhope (314 Cleveland Ave, Mansfield, OH 44902). Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Virginia's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on June 25, 2019