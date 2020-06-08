Virginia Arbeautis Hopkins
Virginia Arbeautis Hopkins

Crestline - Virginia Arbeautis Hopkins, 79, of Crestline, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Virginia was born on August 2, 1940 in Rowan County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Ed and Bertie (Hamm) Hamilton.

A devoted wife, mother, foster mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Virginia loved having her family around and cherished each one of them in a very special way. A woman of strong Christian faith, Virginia was an active member of the Shelby First Freewill Baptist Church. She was hard working, loving, caring, giving, and was a friend to everyone. A true servant's heart, Virginia gave her love so freely to the countless children that she was a foster parent to for more than 30 years. She loved to cook, sew and garden. The matriarch of the family, Virginia was the glue that bonded them all together and she will be greatly missed.

She leaves behind her loving husband, William Hopkins; her children, Marsha Henderson, Penny Gardiner, Joey (Kathy) Hopkins, Jerry (Cheryl) Hopkins, Darrell Hopkins, Brian Wonder and Lucas Wonder; numerous grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her brother, Vernon Hamilton; and her sister, Wanda Nichols. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Marcum; and her seven brothers and sisters, Bobby, Billy, Arther, Jimmy, Reba, Kathleen and Evelyn.

Family and friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Matthew Pond will officiate the funeral service at the funeral home on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 am. She will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
