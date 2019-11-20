|
|
Virginia "Faye" Hinton
Mansfield - Virginia "Faye" Hinton, 73, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Faye was born on July 4, 1946, in Morehead, KY, to Walter and Cozy Barker. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them. She especially looked forward to cooking big meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Faye had a big heart and always put others first. She married her sweetheart, Roger Hinton, on December 26, 1966, and he survives.
Along with Roger, she is survived by two sons, Timothy Lee Hinton and Shane Hinton, both of Mansfield; five grandchildren, Nicole Hinton, Codie Hinton, Corie Hinton, Cameron Hinton, and Seth Hinton; ten great-grandchildren, Carmen Hinton, Jayce Hinton, Tylen Hinton, Zayne Hinton, Codie Hinton II, L.J. Hinton, Chantell Hinton, Lincoln Hinton, Landon Hinton, and Corie Hinton; and four siblings, Johnny Barker of Covington, KY, Ernest Barker of Muncie, IN, Jean C. Patrick of Cincinnati, and Wilma L. Lewis of Cynthiana, KY.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger D. Hinton; grandson, T.J. Hinton; and four siblings, Evelyn, Troy, Colene, and Bob.
Calling hours will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Rogers officiating. Burial will be at Mansfield Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019