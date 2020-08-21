1/1
Virginia Jeffries
Virginia Jeffries

Mansfield - Virginia Jeffries, 81, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Virginia was the most loving, giving, kind soul and always welcomed everyone with opened arms and an open heart. Family was very important to Virginia and she took great care of her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and shared her talents of cooking with her family. Virginia would do anything and everything for the people she loved, she always went out of her way to be helpful. Virginia was one in a million and will be dearly missed by her family.

She leaves behind her husband, Daniel Hershner; her children, Richard Fissel and Brenda Hedges; her grandchildren, Amber Miller, Jamie Swick, Ricky Fissel, Jeff Pearce, Elizabeth Fissel, Jordan Fissel, and Jacqueline Fissel; her great-grandchildren, Cierra, Breana, Haley, Tony, Christian, Addison, Bella, Zoey, Hayzel, and Deeriah; her brother, John (Val) Arcudi; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine Arcudi; her children, Jason Jeffries and Anita Hinton; and her sister, Billie Bowman.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, with Pastor Phil Green officiating the service.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
