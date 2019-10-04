Services
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 West Main Street
Shelby, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 West Main Street
Shelby, OH
Virginia L. Swinning


1937 - 2019
Virginia L. Swinning Obituary
Virginia L. Swinning

Marysville - Virginia L. Swinning, age 81, former Shelby resident and currently of Marysville, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Memorial Gables Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Marysville.

Virginia was born December 10, 1937 in Marysville, Ohio to the late James Pearl and Evelyn (Johnson) Sarver. Beginning her career as a clerk in the children's department at Sear's in Ontario, Virginia worked her way up to management by the time of her 1993 retirement after many years of service. She enjoyed sewing and baking and loved nature and being outside, whether that be camping or going for a walk. Virginia was a happy and vibrant person who cared deeply about people, especially her family, and loved all children.

Survivors include her son: Larry P. Swinning, of Shelby, and his companion, Donna Schmitz; a grandson: Shane Mills; a great grandson: Tayshawn D. Mills; a brother: James P. (Kaleen) Sarver; a brother-in-law: Richard Gould; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Larry Lee Swinning, on June 12, 2014; her daughter: Deborah Swinning; and 2 sisters: Laura (Phillip) Fogle and Jeanette Gould.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Family and friends are welcome to visit one hour prior to the funeral services from 10-11 am. Pastor Rita Bullock, Pastor of the First Church of God in Shelby, will officiate the services and burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Ave, Marysville, OH 43040.

Published in the News Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
