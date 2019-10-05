Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Lincoln Heights Baptist Church
512 N. Stewart Rd.
Mansfield, OH
Virginia M. Webb


1939 - 2019
Virginia M. Webb Obituary
Virginia M. Webb

Mansfield - Virginia M. Webb, 80, of Mansfield, went home to her Lord, early Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born June 19, 1939, in Garrison, Kentucky, to the late James and Liddie (Bevens) Brooks.

She retired from Smurfit Stone Container after 33 years of service. Virginia was a member of Lincoln Heights Baptist Church. Family was most important to her and she enjoyed every moment spent in their company. Her church family was very important to her also and she had a true servant's heart. She took the time to visit with others who didn't have family members nearby, making certain they had all the necessities for daily living. Virginia's dogs, Daisy and Gracie, were treated like her children and constant companions to her. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and shopping in Amish country or at the Richland Mall.

Virginia is survived by two children, Joyce Maynor (Jim Boyd) of Mansfield and Randy (Barb) Webb of Mississippi; eleven grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Harry Lee (Opal) Brooks and Wendell (Helen) Brooks, both of Kentucky; three sisters, Shirley Hale, Annie (Jay) Gray and Nowanna (Virgil) Bisotti, all of Kentucky; numerous nieces and nephews; and three close friends, Jeannine Frost, Kathy Reardon and Annette Dessecker. In addition to her children, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ora C. Webb in December 2008; brothers, Amos, Charles, Rusty and Bill Brooks; sisters, Edith Mallory and Nancy Johnson; son, Michael Webb; great-grandson, Devon Sickle.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rod. The funeral service will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. in Lincoln Heights Baptist Church, 512 N. Stewart Rd., Mansfield, with Pastor Mike Wilson officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Windsor Park Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 5, 2019
