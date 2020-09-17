1/1
Virginia Mary St. "Gigi" Clair
1945 - 2020
Virginia "Gigi" Mary St. Clair

Mansfield - Virginia "Gigi" Mary St. Clair, 75, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Gigi was born on February 27, 1945 in Newark, New Jersey, and was the daughter of William G. and Mary Julia (Suski) Gorski. A fiercely independent woman, Gigi overcame many challenges in her life that made her the strong woman she was, starting with her battle with Polio as a child. She was a longtime educator in Newark, New Jersey Public Schools until she retired in 2000. Gigi was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, and a member of the Catholic Women's Club. She loved gardening and creating her fairy garden was one of her favorites. She was a true adventurer and was always willing to try anything new. Gigi loved animals, crafts and a relaxing day at the beach.

Left to cherish many fond memories of Gigi are her husband of 24 years, Gabriel Reid St. Clair; her daughter, Maryellen (David) Kugelmas of Toms River, NJ; her son, Sean (Roxann) Kennedy of Atlantic Highlands, NJ; her grandchildren, CJ Vitale of Toms River, NJ, Brianna Gebhardt of Cary, NC, and Ryan Kennedy of Atlantic Highlands, NJ; her mother, Mary Julia Gorski of Ocala, FL; her sisters, Marlene (Patrick) Haakonson of Micanopy, FL and Patricia Diebold of Key Colony Beach, FL; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William Gorski; and a brother-in-law, Foster Diebold.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Avenue West Ontario, OH 44906 in honor of Gigi's love of animals. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the St. Clair family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
