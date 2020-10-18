Virginia May Chaffin
Mansfield - Virginia May Chaffin, 88, of Mansfield, passed away at UH Samaritan Medical Center on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Virginia was born on August 4, 1932 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of William Cory and Mary Au. Virginia was a devout Christian who attended Caesarea Church most of her adult life. In recent years she attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Ashland. She put God first and foremost in her life, and as a result, his unconditional love radiated through her. She was a loyal wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a nurturing homemaker. She enjoyed reading the Bible, cooking, and baking especially during the holidays, and above all else, taking care of her family. She was kind and selfless, always putting others before herself, without expecting anything in return. She was the goodness in the world and inspired all who knew her to be the greatest versions of themselves. She could mend your shirt as well as your heart and never failed to provide comfort to her loved ones. Whether with good food, calm words, or a tender touch, she spread love wherever she went and all who came to her went away feeling peaceful and content. Virginia was lovely and beautiful in every way a person could be, with eyes that twinkled as if they held the secret to happiness and a bright, warm smile that lit up the world like a ray of sun. To know her was a gift, and her memory will be treasured always.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Valerie (Mark) McCracken of Ashland and Carol (Adam) Riddlebaugh of Lexington; her cherished grandchildren, Brian (Megan) Faugl, Jillian (Robert) Hensel, Megan (Tyler) Schaeg, and Melissa (Bradley) James; her great grandchildren, Gabriel, Gracelyn, Ryland, Kaiden, Caleb, Adam, Jeremiah, Alicxander, Rileigh, and Emma; a great great grandson, Izayah; her siblings, Gloria Crawford, Raymond (Melinda) Au, Harold Au, and Vicki Kouns; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 56 years, Willie Ray Chaffin; and five siblings, William Cory Jr., Paul Au, Evelyn Williams, Kathrien Williams, and Donald Au.
Pastor Michael Koch of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate the funeral service for Virginia on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Virginia will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery.
