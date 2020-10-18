1/1
Virginia May Chaffin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia May Chaffin

Mansfield - Virginia May Chaffin, 88, of Mansfield, passed away at UH Samaritan Medical Center on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Virginia was born on August 4, 1932 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of William Cory and Mary Au. Virginia was a devout Christian who attended Caesarea Church most of her adult life. In recent years she attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Ashland. She put God first and foremost in her life, and as a result, his unconditional love radiated through her. She was a loyal wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a nurturing homemaker. She enjoyed reading the Bible, cooking, and baking especially during the holidays, and above all else, taking care of her family. She was kind and selfless, always putting others before herself, without expecting anything in return. She was the goodness in the world and inspired all who knew her to be the greatest versions of themselves. She could mend your shirt as well as your heart and never failed to provide comfort to her loved ones. Whether with good food, calm words, or a tender touch, she spread love wherever she went and all who came to her went away feeling peaceful and content. Virginia was lovely and beautiful in every way a person could be, with eyes that twinkled as if they held the secret to happiness and a bright, warm smile that lit up the world like a ray of sun. To know her was a gift, and her memory will be treasured always.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Valerie (Mark) McCracken of Ashland and Carol (Adam) Riddlebaugh of Lexington; her cherished grandchildren, Brian (Megan) Faugl, Jillian (Robert) Hensel, Megan (Tyler) Schaeg, and Melissa (Bradley) James; her great grandchildren, Gabriel, Gracelyn, Ryland, Kaiden, Caleb, Adam, Jeremiah, Alicxander, Rileigh, and Emma; a great great grandson, Izayah; her siblings, Gloria Crawford, Raymond (Melinda) Au, Harold Au, and Vicki Kouns; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 56 years, Willie Ray Chaffin; and five siblings, William Cory Jr., Paul Au, Evelyn Williams, Kathrien Williams, and Donald Au.

Pastor Michael Koch of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate the funeral service for Virginia on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Virginia will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved