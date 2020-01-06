|
Virginia "Ginny" Palmer [McLaughlin]
Mansfield - Heaven's choir got even sweeter on January 4, 2020 when 92-year old Virginia Palmer was welcomed into the arms of the Lord. What comfort for her family to envision the amazing glow she must have as her blinded eyes can now see and she is looking into the face of her beautiful Savior as she praises Him.
Virginia "Ginny" Palmer [McLaughlin] was born in Mansfield, Ohio to Theodore and Laura McLaughlin [Stoner] and remained a life-long resident. In fact, she made the house on Vonhof Boulevard where she was born her home for most of her life. Ginny graduated from Madison High School. Later she would spend much of her career serving as secretary/bookkeeper in the Madison school system. She also shared her finely-tuned secretarial skills with Mansfield Lahm Airport, Danner Insurance Company, and Vernon Harp & Sons.
Widowed at a very young age, her greatest passion was her family—even in her final, fragile days, she was eager to find ways to care for them. Ginny was a talented seamstress, created lovely ceramic pieces, enjoyed traveling, music, golf and just being surrounded with friends and family. She spent endless hours cheering on her children/grandchildren/great-grandchildren in whatever their latest endeavor. While she was never professionally trained, she had the voice of an angel and throughout her life brought delight to others through song. Until her limited vision precluded her from seeing the sheet music, she sang in the choir at St. Timothy Lutheran Church where she was a member since its earliest days.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by husbands: William Konves with whom she raised her family, Peter Marcoff and Richard Palmer; infant daughter: Baby Girl Konves; her brother: Artis McLaughlin (Bertha); her sisters: Gertrude Jaynes (Roland), Vivian Balliett, Anita Hughes (Ned) and Laura Brightbill (Richard); parents-in-love: Frank and Elizabeth Konves; brothers-in-love: Frank Konves, Henry Konves (Evelyn) and Robert Konves (Charlotte); beloved cousin: Joseph Stoner; dear friend: Ralph Hulit and lifelong best friend: Maxine Conner.
Her tender spirit and precious heart will be sorely missed by her "favorite" sons: Murray Konves (Shirley) and Bradley Konves (Judi); her "even more favorite" daughters: Pamela Mock (David) and Penelope Seaman (James); her doted-over grandchildren: Alissa Finnegan, Tricia Konves (Jon Mesches), Thomas Mock (Quinn), Dr. Trevor Mock (Kaylee), Tyler Mock (Alyson), Jaime Buxton (Sean) and W. Shane Konves (Cortney); eleven cherished great-grandchildren; many greatly-loved nieces and nephews; and the staffs of Arbors at Mifflin and Mansfield Place. The family is especially grateful to her granddaughter-in-love, Quinn Mock, who so faithfully and lovingly cared for Grandma in her last years.
A celebration of Virginia's life will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1262 Ashland Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44905 with granddaughter, Jaime Buxton, officiating alongside the Rev. Laura Kuntz. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the service immediately after at 1:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Lantz Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1262 Ashland Road, Mansfield, OH 44905.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020