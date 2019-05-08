Services
Turner & Son Funeral Home
602 N High St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2124
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sabina United Methodist Church
61 W. Elm Street
Sabina, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Sabina United Methodist Church
61 W. Elm Street
Sabina, OH
Virginia R. "Ginny" Miller


Springfield - Virginia R. "Ginny" Miller, age 88, of Springfield, passed into the loving arms of Jesus Sunday evening, May 5, 2019. She was born March 21, 1931 in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of the late Delmar and Mildred (Gettys) Benedict. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, was an accomplished artist, a much appreciated baker and talented seamstress. On August 27, 1950 in Fulton, Ohio, she married her husband of sixty-eight years, John C. "Jack" Miller, who survives. She is also survived by two children, Bruce (Melinda) Miller and Carol (Craig) Carter; five grandchildren, Sarah (Bill) Creach, Matthew (Ashley) Miller, Andrew (Jenny) Miller, Jason Carter, and Jerad (Rachael) Carter; seven great grandchildren, Makenzie, Will, Mason, Avery, Eddie Ray, Ruthie and Hayley; a brother, Day Benedict; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday May 9, 2019 at the Sabina United Methodist Church, 61 W. Elm Street, Sabina, Ohio. Reverends Joni Manson, Pat Street and Kym James will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sabina Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
Published in the Marion Star & News Journal on May 8, 2019
