Virginia Reichert
Mansfield - Virginia Reichert, 72, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Ontario Avita Hospital. She was born on October 4, 1947 in Mansfield, to the late Coyle and Rhoda (Jarrel) Myers.
Virginia was a loving mother and grandmother. She had worked for 18 years in the deli department at Meijer and enjoyed having lunches with her former coworkers. She also enjoyed quilting, coloring and reading books.
Virginia is survived by her children, Landa (Jeff) Page and Mike Reichert; five grandchildren, Zachary Stuhldreher, Lauren Page, Kennedy Page, Dylan Page and Brandon Heffner; great-grandson, Drew Stuhldreher; sister, Jean Nash; special niece, Kim (Rob) Nash Whidden; special friend, Sheila "Kay" Adams; and many friends at Morchester Villa.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Harold Myers, Dixie Bush, Mary Jane Toumy and Wayne Endicott.
Private services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020