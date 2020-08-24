1/1
Virginia Scott
Virginia Scott

Shelby - Virginia Dawn Scott, 91, passed away Saturday Morning, August 22, 2020 in Bucyrus surrounded by her loving family.

Born June 16, 1929 in Greenwich, OH to Grover and Eva (Wireman) Shepherd, she had been Shelby resident the majority of her life. Virginia was a graduate of Shiloh High School and was a homemaker who took pride in and enjoyed caring for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Shelby, Virginia enjoyed shopping, playing cards with her friends, but above all she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her three sons and two daughters-in-law, Tom and Gaylene Scott of Idaho, Dr. Tim and Karen Scott of Bucyrus, Ohio and Terry Scott of Idaho; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Megan) Scott, Curt (Rebecca) Scott, Sarah (Kevin) Kendrick, Todd Scott, Joel (Jaqulynn) Scott, Timothy (Jessy) Scott II, Jason (Allison) Scott, and Jessica Scott; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Elsie Shepherd of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph James "Jay" Scott; and two brothers Denver and Lester Shepherd.

A public graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Mansfield Memorial Park in Mansfield with Pastor Ray LaSalle officiating.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church at 209 E. Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
