Vivani Salsgiver
Mansfield - Vivani "Vi" Noralene SALSGIVER, 86, quietly transitioned on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in daughter's home after a brief illness.
Mrs. Salsgiver was born on Wednesday, August 2, 1933 to the late James Arthur and Beulah (Blagg) Rhea in Newville, West Virginia and had lived in Mansfield the past 69 years. Vi was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family, helping to take care of her grandchildren, and gardening. She was a dedicated member of the Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church, always eager to share her faith inside and outside the walls of the church. After her children were raised and due to her efficiency Vi was called upon to clean houses, sit for children and adults always wanting to help her family, and friends.
Vivani is survived by her 2 children: Timothy (Darla) Salsgiver Crestline, and Lecia (Brian) Ream, Mansfield; 7 grandchildren: Heather (Justen) Ream Kosmowski, Toledo, Kaylee (fiancé: John Mott) Ream, Perrysville, Ryan Ream, Mansfield, Stephen Rehberg, Crestline, Kristina Smithberger, Galion, Ricky (Tracy) Rehberg, Ontario, and Selena (Andrew) Salsgiver Clement, Marion; 11 great grandchilden; sister: Vilena Shoenfelt, Johnsville; and sister-in-law: Shirley Rhea, Mansfield.
In addition to her parents Vi was preceded in death by her husband James, and 5 siblings: Victor, Vernon and Vandal Rhea, and Veatrice Boggs, Vilerah Kurtz.
Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, at Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Shaull of the Ark Church of Galion offering words of comfort. Prior to the graveside service a private family visitation will be held in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020