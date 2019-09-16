|
|
Vonnetta Lieurance
Ontario - Vonnetta Lieurance, age 76, of Ontario, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born April 26, 1943 in Hueysville, KY to the late Claude and Ressie (Sexton) Reed. She loved gardening, canning, hand quilting, hunting and serving her Lord.
She is survived by four children, Timothy Reed of Mansfield, Carolyn (Ken) Lucas of Ontario, Patricia (Mike) Partin of Wilson, N.C. and Melanie (Allen) Griffin of Mansfield; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; 9 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lieurance; parents, Claude and Ressie Reed; 2 sisters and 2 brothers.The family wants to say a special thanks to her Hospice nurses, Julie and Jacob and to all the others that had help in any way.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio and a graveside service to follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the OhioHealth Hospice Care in Mansfield, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 16, 2019