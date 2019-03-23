|
|
Wallace R. Sipe
Bellville - Wallace R. Sipe, 83, of Bellville, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Lexington Court Care Center. Wallace was born in Morrow County, Ohio on May 18, 1935, he was the son of the late Willard and Alice (Merwine) Sipe. Mr. Sipe graduated from Johnsville High School in 1953. He worked at Westinghouse in Mansfield, North Electric in Galion for more than 25 years, the maintenance department at Galion Community Hospital, ITT, and Armor Communications in Texas for three years. He also worked for a construction crew out of Columbus, Ohio until retiring. He was self-employed for several years doing refrigeration repairs, running his machine shop and woodworking shop.
Wallace is survived by his three sons and a daughter, Raymond Sipe of Galion, David Sipe of Bellville, Diana Johnson of Marion, and William (Vina) Sipe of Rapid City, South Dakota; grandchildren, Andrew Sipe (Lucinda Webber), Betsy Sipe, Braylen (Mayumi Nininger) Sipe, Seth Sipe, Sean Johnson, Maria Sipe, Mandi and Miles Foley, Shane (Logan), Nicholas and Jeff Sipe; great-grandchildren, Zian, Elliana and Kendra Sipe, Damien, Dominic, Mercedes, Sophia, Milena, Savannah, and Alice Johnson, Spencer, Dylan, Kaylee and Mason Foley, Ian, Ezekiel, and Sophia Sipe; and one on the way; and a sister-in-law, Maxine Gregory.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Anna Maye (Morton) Sipe; and his infant sister, Phyllis Sipe; and sister, Velma Sipe.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Rev. Gregory Bibler will officiate the funeral service on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 23, 2019