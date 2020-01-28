|
Dr. Walter E. Jordan II
Walter Earl Jordan II departed this earth on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Mansfield, OH surrounded by family and friends.
Walter, affectionately known as "Waltman" or "Dr. Walt", was born April 27, 1968 to Bishop Walter and Co-Pastor Shirley Jordan.
Dr. Walt graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in Mansfield, Ohio. He earned a B.A. in Journalism/Marketing from Oral Roberts University, a master's degree from Ringling College of Art and Design, and a Doctorate of Divinity from The University of St. Thomas. He was an ordained Elder in the Church Of God In Christ, Inc. and a graduate of The William Morgan James Ministerial Institute.
He was affiliated with many ministerial organizations and served on numerous community and religious boards.
He joyfully served in ministry for 27 years at the Oasis of Love Church in various roles, most recently as senior pastor . He was also the founder and president of Oasis of Love Charities, the sponsor of the Community Block Party which served thousands of people in Richland County.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Jordan; three sisters: Nikki (Christopher) Thorpe, Addi Jordan and Sylvia Jordan; nieces: Christin Thorpe and Tilo Jordan; nephews: Nikolas and Christopher Thorpe; great nephew, Ozzie Thorpe and great niece, Zoe Bailey, and a host of godchildren, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Walter was preceded in death by his father, Bishop Walter E. Jordan, Sr.
The family will receive visitors this week at the home of his mother, Ms. Shirley Jordan.
Calling hours will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. Walter will lie in state from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, and the Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm. All will be held at The Oasis of Love Church, 190 Chester Ave., Mansfield, OH 44903. Resolutions, flowers and condolences will be received at the church.
Services have been entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace, Columbus, OH. www.thechapelofpeace.com.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020