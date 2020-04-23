|
|
Walter "Walt" E. Urschitz
Mansfield - Walter "Walt" E. Urschitz, 76, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Saturday, April 19, 2020. Walt was born on March 3, 1944 in Graz, Austria the oldest of 8 children. He came to the United States at the age of 3. Walt served in the United States Air Force, serving in Azores. He retired after 37 successful years with Sprint. He loved gardening and enjoyed fishing. Panning for gold was one of Walt's hobbies and he was a member of Gold Prospectors Association of America. He was a focused and intelligent gentleman, as well as a very skilled chess player. Walt loved going to casinos and playing games on the computer.
Walt leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Bette (Wentz) Urschitz; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lauren Urschitz; his step-grandson, Dakota Wert; his two brothers and five sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Urschitz family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020