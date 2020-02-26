|
Walter Earl "Nub" Kirkpatrick
Butler - Walter Earl "Nub" Kirkpatrick passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Country Meadow Care Center surrounded by his family. He was 92.
He was born March 5, 1927in Richland County to the late Walter and Maude (Schrader) Kirkpatrick and was graduated from Butler High School in 1945.
A World War II U.S. Army veteran, Earl served in the Philippines and was honorably discharged in 1947. He remained a proud member of American Legion Post #535, Bellville.
On August 21, 1954 he married Margareta K. Goeppinger with whom he celebrated 65 years and raised two boys. A good father, he enjoyed time with his sons volunteering as a Boy Scout Leader and little league coach.
Earl worked at Reeder Lumber in Butler for 50 years before retirement at the age of 80. Even outside the shop, Earl enjoyed woodworking.
Respectful of nature, he loved gardening, hunting, fishing and birdwatching. He served as a Butler Councilman for over 20 years and was a charter member of the Butler-Worthington Township Fire Department.
Earl will be remembered as an ornery, sometimes stubborn, but very likable guy.
He is survived by loving wife Marge Kirkpatrick of Butler, sons Robert Kirkpatrick and Mary Hay of Columbus and William Kirkpatrick and Amanda Zody of Butler; five grandchildren Lisa (Denny) Baker, Monica (Jeremy) Sturts, Benjamin Kirkpatrick, Walker Kirkpatrick and Brynley Kirkpatrick; four great grandchildren McKenzie Baker, Wyatt Baker, Payton Sturts and Chloe Sturts; and brother Donald "Pete" Kirkpatrick.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by siblings Franklin Kirkpatrick Alice Baker.
Friends may call Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 am in Zion Four Corners Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #535. Pastor Ken Kinley will speak.
Donations in honor of "Nub" may be made to American Legion Post #535.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020