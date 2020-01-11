|
|
Walter Hall
Elsmere - Walter Hall, age 97, resident of Elsmere, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky. He was born on March 8, 1922, in Bevinsville, Kentucky, to the late Benjamin and Darthula (Johnson) Hall.
Walter enjoyed making clocks and repairing watches.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Christine Caudill; five grandchildren, Stephen (Rachel) Caudill, Eric (Laura) Caudill, Jonathan (Kristi) Caudill, Amy (Dominic) Ciotola, Jonathan (Rose) Hall; eight great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; daughter-in-law, Janice Hall; numerous nieces and nephews; a special friend who took care of Walter throughout the later years of his life, that allowed him to stay at home, James Truett and his daughter, Barbara Beckman.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Lettie (Thornsberry) Hall; son, Walter Hall Jr; four sisters, Parilee, Opal, Ethel, Ivalene; and a son-in-law, Loias Caudill.
Family and friends may visit at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11:00 am, with the Elders of Little Rebecca officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Rebecca Old Regular Baptist Church, 4982 Henry Road, Plymouth, Ohio 44865. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020