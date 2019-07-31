Services
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter L. "Butch" Harris Jr.


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter L. "Butch" Harris Jr. Obituary
Walter L. "Butch" Harris Jr

Greenfield - Walter L. "Butch" Harris Jr, age 72, of Greenfield, OH, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.

He was born August 23, 1946 in Highland County, OH, son of the late Walter Leroy Harris Sr. and Charma Jane Soales Harris.

He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. Butch was a Graduate of Clinton Massie High School Class of 1967, a US Navy Veteran and retired from DCSC in Columbus.

Surviving are son, Kevin (Jamie) Harris of Frankfort, OH, 4 Grandchildren, Robert "R.J." Harris, Seth Harris, Kaylin Harris, and Samantha Harris. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Ernie (Jewel) Harris, Pat (Patrice) Harris, 2 sisters, Ruth Ann (Red) Rutledge, Betsy (David) Coning, several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by a son, Robert Harris, and 2 brothers, John Harris and Tim Harris.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Clinton County Memory Gardens.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday, August 2, 2019, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.

Contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now