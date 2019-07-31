|
Walter L. "Butch" Harris Jr
Greenfield - Walter L. "Butch" Harris Jr, age 72, of Greenfield, OH, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.
He was born August 23, 1946 in Highland County, OH, son of the late Walter Leroy Harris Sr. and Charma Jane Soales Harris.
He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. Butch was a Graduate of Clinton Massie High School Class of 1967, a US Navy Veteran and retired from DCSC in Columbus.
Surviving are son, Kevin (Jamie) Harris of Frankfort, OH, 4 Grandchildren, Robert "R.J." Harris, Seth Harris, Kaylin Harris, and Samantha Harris. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Ernie (Jewel) Harris, Pat (Patrice) Harris, 2 sisters, Ruth Ann (Red) Rutledge, Betsy (David) Coning, several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by a son, Robert Harris, and 2 brothers, John Harris and Tim Harris.
Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Clinton County Memory Gardens.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday, August 2, 2019, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.
Contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 31, 2019