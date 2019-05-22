|
|
Wanda J. Steward
Mansfield - Wanda J. Steward, age 74, passed away early Monday morning, May 20, 2019, at Kingston of Ashland. She was born June 1, 1944, to the late Gerald and Ruby (Shadel) Hershey.
She graduated from Madison High School in 1962 and attended beauty college. She retired in 2000 after 22 years of service with Madison schools, working in the cafeteria. She enjoyed ceramics and was an avid basket collector. Wanda was loving and caring and enjoyed hosting get togethers with her family at the holidays. She was an amazing cook and baker and everyone enjoyed themselves to the fullest. Her grandchildren were the special joys in her life and she was their biggest fan, attending every event they were involved in.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Calvin Steward; two daughters, Shelli (Mike) Baker of Ontario and Sherri (Todd) Williamson of Dayton; a son, Greg Steward of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Matthew Robertson, Emily Robertson, Aaron Baker and Rebecca Baker; one great-grandson, Noah; three siblings, Jan (Dean) Cook of Lucas, Sharon (Ron) VanDine and Ron (Betty) Hershey, both of Mansfield; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives; very good friend, Rita Scheurer; and many other treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Brad Cook.
Special thanks to Chassidy, Keisha and Lauren with Pathways Hospice for their wonderful care and thanks to Kingston of Ashland for caring for Wanda so well.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Deacon John Reef will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice, 1171 E. Main St., Ashland, OH 44805.
Published in the News Journal on May 22, 2019