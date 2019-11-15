Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Mansfield - Wanda June Benedict, 77, of Mansfield, joined her family in Heaven, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 with her family by her side at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Wanda was born on June 23, 1942 in McArthur, Ohio. She was the daughter of Evin and Rosalie (Haas) Lee.

Strong and determined, Wanda over came many obstacles in her life with grace, one of those obstacles being her long twenty year battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was a devoted mother to her eight children of which she raised on her own, sacrificing to make sure their needs were met. Wanda loved and adored her family and was happiest when they were visiting. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could always bring a smile to her face. Wanda retired from MTD Shelby and previously was employed at Westinghouse. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Wanda loved to read and could finish a book in record time. Wanda's legacy will live on through the many generations that follow her, and this she was very proud of.

Left to cherish many fond memories are her children, Rebecca (Sam) Smith of Florida, Connie (Scott) Washburn, Ron (Donna) Benedict, Tammy (Terry) Reamsnider, Leslie Benedict, Patrick (Angie) Benedict and Evan (Mary) Benedict all of Mansfield, and Ty (Elizabeth) Benedict of Kentucky; her thirteen grandchildren; her thirty three great-grandchildren; her brothers, Larry (Talma) Lee, Michael (Marcia) Lee, and Roger (Sharon) Lee all of Mansfield; her sisters, Pam (Duane) Picklesimer of Tennessee and Linda (Homer) Sevits of Mansfield; an abundance of nieces, nephews, and cherished family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William Lee; her sisters, Janet Collins and Patricia McDermott; and a grandson, Christopher Michael Branch.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00-5:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. An additional hour of visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Mass will follow at 11:00 am. Wanda will be laid to rest at Franklin Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
