|
|
Wanda Kay McFarland Faust passed away Feb. 11, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Wanda was born Sept. 9, 1944 to George and Pauline (Pritchard) McFarland.
Wanda graduated from Lucas High School and Otterbein College, where she received a degree in education. She dedicated her life teaching children.
Wanda moved to San Diego, CA where she married her love Wally Krals who passed away Mary 24, 2016.
Wanda had no children of her own., but was blessed with 6 step-children and their families. She made her home after Wally's passing with one of his daughters, Cheri Beth Tretton of Portland, Oregon, who took special care of her until her passing.
Wanda is survived by her step-children; a sister, Judy (Brent) Webber; two brothers, Tom (Alesia) McFarland and Rodney McFarland; and many assorted relatives and friends.
The family of Wanda is having a memorial at Little Washington Congregational Church on Sunday, July 7 from 2-4 PM.
Published in the News Journal on July 4, 2019