Wanda M. Flor
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Wanda M. Flor

Shelby - Wanda M. Flor, age 91, former Shelby resident, died of natural causes Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community in Mansfield.

She was born March 28, 1929 to Ellis and Sarah (Boner) Moose and had been a Shelby resident all of her adult life before moving to Mansfield in 2016. She was a 1947 graduate of Shelby High School. Wanda was formerly employed with Shelby Telephone Company, AMF Inc. and then worked as a cook at Pioneer Career and Technology Center before retiring.

She was currently the oldest and longest member of the First Presbyterian Church in Shelby and had served in many capacities. She was an active member of the Eastern Star Rizpah Chapter where she served as Worthy Matron and was appointed as Ohio Grand Representative of Oregon.

Wanda enjoyed crocheting, sewing, knitting, quilting and rug hooking and was a member of the Crazy Ladies, Happy Hookers and Quilt Clubs. She was also a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz. When she and her husband Donald were retired they enjoyed their time together traveling and had accomplished visiting all 50 States.

Wanda is survived by her two sons Dewey Flor of Willard, Michael Flor of Camp Verde, AZ ; her grandson Tristan Flor of Shelby and her very special close friend, Shirley Irvine.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Donald Flor; one brother Ellis Moose, Jr. and one sister Mildred Cole.

Funeral services will not be observed. A private burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorial expressions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 24 N. Gamble St., Shelby, OH. 44875.

Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.




Published in News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
