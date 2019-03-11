Services
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda M. Murray


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda M. Murray Obituary
Wanda M. Murray

New London - Wanda M. Murray, 90, of New London, died on March 9, 2019 at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin. She was born on May 6, 1928 in Vanatta, Ohio to the late Wayne and Gertrude (nee Alspach) Hollar.

Wanda was a 1946 graduate of Butler High School. She went on to graduate from Mansfield General Hospital's School of Nursing in 1949. In 1950 she married the love of her life, John Murray.

Wanda worked as a RN for many years, beginning in 1950 at Deaconess Hospital in Cleveland, Berea Hospital, and later New London Hospital. She was spunky and not afraid to speak her mind. Wanda loved the flowers around her home and cherished her family. She never missed an opportunity to receive "bear hugs" from them.

Wanda is survived by her children, John (Linda) Murray of Wellington, Stephen (Sally) Murray of Lexington, KY, Kevin (Lisa) Murray of Norwalk and Christopher (Patricia) Murray of Wakeman. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband John, infant daughter, Angela, and siblings, Ivan, Bryce, Clendon, Urlin, Sandra, Pauline, Gwen, Marjory, Dalton "Joe", Wendell and Merle.

Friends may call from 4 pm - 7 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Eastman Funeral Home, New London, 200 W Main St, where a service will be held Thursday at 11 am. Burial will follow the service in East Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now