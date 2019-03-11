|
|
Wanda M. Murray
New London - Wanda M. Murray, 90, of New London, died on March 9, 2019 at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin. She was born on May 6, 1928 in Vanatta, Ohio to the late Wayne and Gertrude (nee Alspach) Hollar.
Wanda was a 1946 graduate of Butler High School. She went on to graduate from Mansfield General Hospital's School of Nursing in 1949. In 1950 she married the love of her life, John Murray.
Wanda worked as a RN for many years, beginning in 1950 at Deaconess Hospital in Cleveland, Berea Hospital, and later New London Hospital. She was spunky and not afraid to speak her mind. Wanda loved the flowers around her home and cherished her family. She never missed an opportunity to receive "bear hugs" from them.
Wanda is survived by her children, John (Linda) Murray of Wellington, Stephen (Sally) Murray of Lexington, KY, Kevin (Lisa) Murray of Norwalk and Christopher (Patricia) Murray of Wakeman. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband John, infant daughter, Angela, and siblings, Ivan, Bryce, Clendon, Urlin, Sandra, Pauline, Gwen, Marjory, Dalton "Joe", Wendell and Merle.
Friends may call from 4 pm - 7 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Eastman Funeral Home, New London, 200 W Main St, where a service will be held Thursday at 11 am. Burial will follow the service in East Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 11, 2019