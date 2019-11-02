|
Wanda Yvonne Denman
Mansfield - Wanda Yvonne Denman, 80, of Mansfield, passed away Friday evening, November 1, 2019, at her home. She was born October 25, 1939, to the late Glen and Thelma (Mabbit) McKim in Piqua, Ohio.
She worked with Forte for 15 years, recruiting area families to host high schools students for foreign exchange opportunities which fit perfectly with her passion for traveling. Wanda was a Tupperware Distributor for many years. She was the Secretary for the Mansfield Sister Cities Association traveling to both cities in England and Japan handing out new American pennies for good luck. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Stephen Ministry program. Wanda was also a member of Altrusa and the American Business Women's Association.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ronald Denman whom she married on November 5, 1960; two children, Scott (Babette) Denman and Ronda (Steve) Hertz; six grandchildren, Alex (Maggie) Denman, Megan (Zach) Barcroft, Isabel Hertz, Isaac Hertz, Katherine Hertz and Chad Hertz; one great-granddaughter, Lily Denman; and nieces and nephews, Cathy Huffman, Bruce Jenkins, Kevin Jenkins, Brenda Doseck, Steve Jenkins, Barbara Jenkins and Karen Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Jenkins; and a brother, Laverne "Red" McKim.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Becky Weamer and Rev. Paul L. Lintern officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or Love Like Home, a home health care organization.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019