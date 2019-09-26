Services
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Sylvania - Waneta Elizabeth Ruth, age 91, passed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Kingston Residence, Sylvania, OH. Waneta was born in Edison, OH, on Sep 15,1928 to the late Burgess Cochran and Cora Kirkpatrick. She was the wife of the late Frank H. Ruth for 67 years and shared the same farm for over 50 years in Morrow County. She graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in Delaware, OH. She earned a cosmetology degree in Marion, OH. She was a hair stylist for 45 years and managed her own hair salon business, before retiring.

While living in Morrow Co, she was a member of the Iberia Presbyterian Church. She moved to live with her son-in-law and daughter, Brad and Sherry Dodrill, in 2014.

Waneta enjoyed gardening, mushroom hunting and wildflowers. She enjoyed making quilts, hooked rugs, braided rugs, wool art, and sewing. She was an excellent baker, wine maker and canner. Tending to her Icelandic sheep was her passion.

Waneta is survived by her daughters Karen (Ruth) Christensen and Sherry (Ruth) Dodrill; grandchildren, JC Christensen, Joy (Christensen) Patterson, Britney (Dodrill) Ward, Bridgit Dodrill, Brock Dodrill; 15 great grandchildren; as well as her sister B. Joan Cochran.

Her husband, Frank H. Ruth, and her two brothers Dean Cochran and Robert Cochran preceded her in death.

Friends may call on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 11:00AM until 11:30AM. The funeral service will begin at 11:30AM with Waneta's son in law, Brad Dodrill officiating. The burial will take place in the Rivercliff Cemetery immediately following the service.

Those wishing to share a memory of Waneta or to express a condolence to the Ruth family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
