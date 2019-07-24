|
Wanetay Jarrell
Ashland - Waneta Jarrell, 94, of Ashland, passed away Sunday evening, July 21, 2019 at Lutheran Village following a long battle with cancer.
She was born November 15, 1924 in Dorothy, West Virginia to the late Leroy and Hester Virginia (Pritchard) Douglas. She was a graduate of Clearfork High School in Colcord, West Virginia and was the salutatorian of her 1942 graduating class.
Waneta moved to Ashland in 1955 from West Virginia. She worked at the Eagle Rubber Company and later worked for the Liqui-Box Company where she retired from in 1988.
Waneta enjoyed gardening and took great pride in her flower and vegetable gardens.
On November 13, 1943 Waneta married Claude L. Jarrell who preceded her in death on March 25, 1988. She is survived by one daughter, Lois (Chuck) Rogers of Ashland; one son, Gary (Mary Ann) Jarrell of Plain City, Ohio; two grandchildren, Mark Rogers and Cinnamon (Michael) Sakich; two great grandchildren, Clay & Sienna Sakich and four brothers, Charles (Peggy) Douglas of Elyria; James Douglas of Ameagle, W. VA; Jerry Honaker of Seth W. Va.; and John (Sandra) Honaker of Huber Heights, Ohio.
Waneta was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, Kathleen, Mildred, Edith, Charlotte and Julia Ann and three brothers, Roy Douglas Jr, William Douglas and David Honaker.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with the Reverend Donald Earlenbaugh officiating. Burial will be in the Ashland County Memorial Park. Friends may call on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Ashland County Cancer Association 1011 E. Main St., Ashland, Ohio 44805.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting denbowfh.com
Published in the News Journal on July 24, 2019