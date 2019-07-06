Wanza L. Smith



Fredericktown - Wanza L. Smith, age 97, died at home on July 4, 2019. Her daughter Deborah Scott provided extraordinary care and love which enabled her to remain at home.



She was born at home in Knox County on October 26, 1921, to the late Edward and Grace (Ruhl) Burson. Her early education began at Cooke School—a one room schoolhouse in Middlebury Township. She was a 1939 graduate of Fredericktown High School.



Wanza married Paul H. Smith on February 14, 1942 in Marion, Ohio. They farmed in Knox County until he began studies to become a minister. They served churches in Ohio & Kentucky before they moved to the Cayman Islands as missionaries in the mid-1950s. They served 15 years on Grand Cayman Island before returning to Ohio permanently in 1973.



She was preceded in death by her brothers Paul, Vaughn, Frank and Neil Burson and sister, Lois Welch; sons-in-law, John Scott and Joe Blevins. Her great-great granddaughter, Presley Jones, died in infancy.



Her six children continue her legacy: Judy Hinten of Westerville; Ronald Smith of Milton, Florida; Rachel Blevins of Fredericktown; Rebecca (Bill) Christman of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; Deborah Scott of Mount Vernon and Lisa (Richard) Hall of Milton, Florida.



Twelve grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren cherish the memories of their godly, fun-loving grandmother.



She is also survived by her sister, Marjorie Frey of Wenatchee, Washington; sister-in-law, Beverly Burson of Brandon, Florida and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the New Life Community Church, 9955 Mount Gilead Rd., Fredericktown where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with Pastors Desmond Cole and Bill Christman officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Casa Shalom Ministries, P.O. Box 810, Warrenton, VA 20188.



Published in the News Journal on July 6, 2019