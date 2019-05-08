Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Baptist Church
Warlene Fowler Obituary
Warlene Fowler

Mansfield - Warlene FOWLER, 81, passed this life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home after an extended illness.

Mrs. Fowler was born on Saturday, May 15, 1937 to the late Fox and Mellie Taylor in Brownsville, Tennessee and has lived in Mansfield the past 56 years. Warlene was formerly employed with Westinghouse, and retired from the Lazarus Department Store in 2004 after 11 years of service. She was a member of the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where she served on the Jerry Jackson Scholarship Fund, Prosperity Chapter Order of Eastern Star, and an Auxiliary member of the Gideons International.

Warlene is survived by her husband John Alton Fowler, Sr.; 5 children: Bryan and John A. Fowler, Jr., Tiffany Fowler-Moore, Mansfield, LaTonya (Bruce) Cline, and Yvonne Fowler, San Diego, California; step-daughter: Desiree Page, Columbus; 9 grandchildren including Malika (Robert) Fowler-Mosley of San Diego, whom she help raise; 11 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Lora Champion, Cleveland, Walter Taylor, Mansfield, and Roy Taylor, Bellville; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents Warlene was also preceded in death by 3 siblings, Cloraphine Leech, Minnie Jackson, and Donald Taylor, 1 grandson Dayion Moore.

Funeral services will be held Monday, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church by her pastor Rev. Clinton N. Hearns. Friends may call at the church one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m. till the time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Friends are invited to leave words of comfort and encouragement at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal on May 8, 2019
