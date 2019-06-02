Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Zartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Edward "Ed" Zartman


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Warren Edward "Ed" Zartman Obituary
Warren Edward "Ed" Zartman

Mansfield - Warren Edward "Ed" Zartman, 70, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born January 16, 1949 in Mansfield.

Ed was a longtime Marathon Oil Corporation dealer, starting at the age of 17, and was well known for his local Mobile Mechanic business. Ed was also a well respected computer technician for Madison Local Schools. He loved working on computers, cars and watching Westerns.

Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Barbara (Conley) Zartman; his children, Joshua (Diana) Zartman, Joseph (Jen) Zartman and Jacob (Rylea) Zartman; six grandchildren, Dakota, Savanna, Dylan, Owen, Finn and Khloee; a sister, Vicki Ludwig; numerous nieces and nephews; and his treasured dog and companion, Harley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Zartman and Frances Miller.

There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .

Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Warren Edward Zartman
Published in the News Journal on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now