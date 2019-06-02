|
Warren Edward "Ed" Zartman
Mansfield - Warren Edward "Ed" Zartman, 70, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born January 16, 1949 in Mansfield.
Ed was a longtime Marathon Oil Corporation dealer, starting at the age of 17, and was well known for his local Mobile Mechanic business. Ed was also a well respected computer technician for Madison Local Schools. He loved working on computers, cars and watching Westerns.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Barbara (Conley) Zartman; his children, Joshua (Diana) Zartman, Joseph (Jen) Zartman and Jacob (Rylea) Zartman; six grandchildren, Dakota, Savanna, Dylan, Owen, Finn and Khloee; a sister, Vicki Ludwig; numerous nieces and nephews; and his treasured dog and companion, Harley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Zartman and Frances Miller.
There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Warren Edward Zartman
Published in the News Journal on June 2, 2019