Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
Wayne Lewis


1959 - 2019
Wayne Lewis Obituary
Wayne Lewis

BELLVILLE - Wayne Lewis passed away Friday morning, July 26, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 59.

He was born September 3, 1959 in Mansfield to parents Dale & Kathleen (Snyder) Lewis. He graduated from Clear Fork High School with the class of 1978.

A beautiful young lady named Dawn Whatman caught his eye and the pair soon married on July 16, 1983.

Wayne worked for the telephone company in many different capacities over the years. He attended Mansfield Faith Assembly. When he would go on vacation with the family they would head to the Outer Banks where they would enjoy time by the beach and evening walks on the beach.

Wayne was a quiet, gentle man who loved his family. He was a "piddler" and enjoyed piddling in the yard, garage or basement. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes Football or watching his daughter's or granddaughter's sporting events. Once home he could be found sitting on the back patio listening to music, probably either 70's or classic rock. But above all, when it came down to it, Wayne simply cherished time at home with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Dawn Lewis of Bellville; daughters Ashley (Jonathan) Barnett of Butler and Kayci Lewis of Bellville; sister Deb Smith of Bellville; step-sister Kim Roberts of Mount Gilead; step-brother Ron Flowers of Bellville; grandchildren Brinley and Brooke Barnett; nieces and nephews Stacy (Eric) Isbel, Tina Wise, Jeremey Shambaugh, April Wirick and Courtney Probst.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his stepmother Lois Lewis and sister Vicky Walton.

The Lewis family will receive friends Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Wayne's life will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Rev. Donald L. Wilson will officiate.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Wayne's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on July 28, 2019
