Wayne R. Esbenshade
Wayne R. Esbenshade

Ashland - Wayne R. Esbenshade, 85, of Ashland, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Kingston of Ashland. He was born January 8, 1935, at home on the family farm in Adario on Olivesburg Fitchville River Rd. He was the son of the late Alonzo and Lydia (Feazel) Esbenshade. Wayne had been a lifelong resident of Ashland County. He had served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. Wayne was the owner and operator of Esbenshade Excavating for many years.

He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Jean Newman of Shiloh and his brother, Don Esbenshade. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Alonzo Esbenshade, Jr. and infant sister Beverly Esbenshade.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com




Published in News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastman Funeral Home - Greenwich
49 West Main Street
Greenwich, OH 44837
(419) 752-2603
